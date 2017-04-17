United Airlines Can No Longer Remove Passengers Who Are Already Seated

Less than a week after a man was dragged on an airplane, United Airlines has implemented a new policy. Crew members are no longer allowed to remove a seated passenger from a plane.

The new rule states that flight crews must check in an hour before departure. The previous rule in effect was that United employees could book a seat up until flight departure. United spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin sent out an email saying…

“This is one of our initial steps in a review of our policies to deliver the best customer service.”

Obviously, this new policy is to ensure that incidents like last week don’t happen again.