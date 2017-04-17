United Removes Bride And Groom From Wedding Flight!

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for United Airlines, the controversial air carrier is making news again. Following on the heels of not allowing girls wearing leggings on their flight, United made worldwide waves when they forcibly dragged a doctor off of a plane to make room for their employees to fly.

A few days later, another passenger was stung by a scorpion that had somehow fallen on him from an overhead bin. Now, we have another setback in a string of bad customer-related incidents.

Michael Hohl and Amber Maxwell were headed from Salt Lake City to Costa Rica to get married in a tropical paradise. The couple had a layover in Houston. When they boarded the plane, a random passenger was already sleeping across their row. Since the flight was only half-full, the duo moved up a couple of rows to the next available seats. Unfortunately, that was considered “economy plus” class so United wouldn’t allow the bride- and groom-to-be to remain on that row.

Hohl and Maxwell asked if they could be upgraded, but United representatives told them they needed to return to their assigned seats. They complied, but moments later, a U.S. Marshal appeared on the plane to escort them off. They were re-booked for a flight the following day and still plan to be married on Thursday. It’s just not a good look for United in the wake of other recent controversies.

Michael Hohl, fiancé Amber Maxwell didn't want to wake a man napping in their seats. That's when the trouble started https://t.co/0ARxQVdWcX — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 17, 2017

