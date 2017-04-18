Wheel of Fortune Auditions are Happening Again Here in the DFW

The Wheelmobile is heading back to the DFW area.

Have you ever wanted to be on a game show? Can you solve the Wheel of Fortune puzzle from your couch? If you answered yes, then you should make your way to the Wheel of Fortune auditions. There are two taking place on both side of the metroplex. One at the Texas Motor Speedway and another at the Nebraska Furniture store. Check out all the details below for your chance to be on Wheel of Fortune.

When: Saturday, May 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas, 76177

* The event will take place inside the garage located on Texas Motor Speedway’s infield area. Free parking will be located on the Paddock/Press Infield Parking area, which is accessible via the tunnel on the south side of Texas Motor Speedway. The south tunnel is approached on Highway 114 as you head north on Allison Avenue.

When: Sunday, May 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Nebraska Furniture Mart, 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive, The Colony, Texas, 75056

* The event will take place on the ground level of the parking structure located adjacent to Nebraska Furniture Mart. Parking will be available on the outdoor surface lots, or on Levels 2 & 3 of the parking structure.

We will begin handing out applications one hour before each show begins. Shows will begin at 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., with each show lasting about an hour. There is no need to arrive hours in advance of the event. Everyone who attends the event will be able to submit an application. We will select participants to come to the stage and audition via a random draw.

How does it work?

There are three “Wheel of Fortune” shows during each day of a Wheelmobile event. Each show lasts approximately one hour.

Everyone who comes to a Wheelmobile event will receive a color-coded application. The color of the application tells you what time the game you are eligible for will begin.

Fill out your application and drop it in a nearby receptacle. Just before show time, we will put all the applications in a big golden drum that sits on the stage.

When the show begins, our Wheelmobile host will pick applications at random from the drum and call participants up to the stage (in groups of five) to play the game.

On stage, we will do a brief interview with each contestant and play a version of the “Wheel of Fortune” Speed-Up Round.

Each person who comes up to the stage will be evaluated as a potential contestant for the show. At the end of the puzzle, all contestants on stage will be awarded a prize. (“Wheel of Fortune” hats, T-shirts and duffle bags are just some of the stuff you might win.)

“Wheel of Fortune” is looking for good game players who are energetic, enthusiastic and fun. This is your opportunity to shine. Show us what you’ve got!

After the Wheelmobile event in your area has been conducted, we will choose the people we believe will be the best candidates for the show (based on their overall performance on stage) to take part in a final round of auditions. These final auditions will take place in the North Texas area within a few months after our last event date.

We will get as many people up to the stage as we can. However, we know there will be many more folks at our Wheelmobile events than we can possibly audition. For this reason, we will reserve some slots in the final auditions for those individuals who attended Wheelmobile events but did not make it up to the stage. After all Wheelmobile events have been conducted, we will draw a number of names at random from all the applications we receive in the North Texas area for these slots.

If you are invited to the final auditions, you will receive a letter or email within a couple months of our last Wheelmobile event.

What are the contestant eligibility requirements?