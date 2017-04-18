5 Discounts, Deals and Freebies for Tax Day 2017

Tax Day is here. The dreaded day when millions of Americans rush to file their tax returns. Luckily, there’s a few business around Dallas offering deals and incentives to make the day easier for the taxpayer.
- Firehouse Subs
On this Tax Day, get a free medium sub when you purchase a medium or large sub, chips and drink at any Firehouse Subs location.
- Boston Market
Customers can get a $10.40 ‘Tax Day Meal Special when they choose to dine-in. This deal includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie. A bang for your buck!
- Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company is offering $4 off any $10 purchase for those who place their orders online at order.noodles.com – using promo code “TAXDAY17” at checkout!
- Sonic Drive-In
Sonic is always looking out for us. From their special 50 cent corndogs to their half off drinks and slushies. For this Tax Day, Sonic Drive-In will be grilling up 1/2 price cheeseburgers all day long.
- Staples and Office Depot
Finished your taxes and have a few things you need to shred? Don’t worry because Staples and Office Depot both have you covered. The businesses are offering free secure shredding services for Tax Day. Get up to 2 lbs shredded free at Staples through April 22 by downloading the offer at Staples.com/coupons or visit Office Depot and Office Max stores to get up to 5 lbs shredded free by visiting officedepot.com/shredding and presenting the coupon at check-out, offer valid through April 29.
Here’s to a lighter, more optimistic Tax Day!