Adidas Really Messed Up With Their Boston Marathon Email

April 18, 2017 5:18 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Adidas, AMP 103.7, Boston Marathon Bombing

Adidas is in big trouble. In a promotional mass email, advertising athletic gear for the Boston Marathon, Adidas wrote in the subject line, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”

People are outraged at the lack of sensitivity the company showed in the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Honestly, how did this get past Adidas? Surely someone should have stopped this before it went out.

Adidas released this apology shortly after, “We are incredibly sorry. Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake.”

Adidas, even with the apology, sure won’t be selling much marathon gear for a while.

Via TMZ

 

