Beef Squashed: The Rock & Vin Diesel Will Reunite For Another Fast & Furious

April 18, 2017 11:05 AM
Thank goodness! Just in time for FF9, The Rock and Vin Diesel have made up!

Throughout the filming of The Fate of the Furious, The Rock and Vin Diesel have been at odds. Supposedly, the feud has been over screen time…who has the best action scenes, the hottest girl, and the most shirtless scenes. You get the idea, it’s an ego thing.

According to TMZ, the two have been trying to work through their issues privately. They’ve met several times since filming ended on FF8. An inside source claims the two actors have made up and are more than willing to costar side by side in another Fast & Furious film.

Sure they’ve made up. We’re sure it has nothing to do with the fact that FF8 beat Star Wars globally at the box office over the weekend.

