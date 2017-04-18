Ben & Jerry’s to Launch Its Newest Treat This Week

It’s an ice cream fantasy turned into reality. Ben & Jerry’s will be launching a sweet treat this week at its official locations in six countries.

Meet the Chill-aco, which features a taco made out of not one but two waffle shells and two scoops of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, sandwiched together with warm caramel and topped off with a drizzle and cookie crumbs. This one is for all the sweet tooths out there!

The sweet treat will be available starting April 20 — and the Chill-aco will come in five different combinations. The flavor combinations are:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz and Chocolate Therapy

Phish Food and Triple Caramel Chunk

Sweet Cream, Cookies, and Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Tonight Dough

Get in our bellies!