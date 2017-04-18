Carmelo Allegedly Got A ‘Dancer’ Pregnant, La La Isn’t Wearing Her Wedding Ring

We knew that La La and Carmelo had split, and she had moved to NYC a week ago, but all indications pointed to an amicable split. The two were seen at their son’s basketball game shortly after La La’s move.

Well, that’s all changed, reports say that Carmelo was cheating on La La with a woman who is now claiming she is six and a half months pregnant with his child. This woman is reportedly a dancer at a local NYC club.

She, of course, expects ‘Melo to pay child support and medical expenses.

Meanwhile, La La has been seen out in NYC, without her wedding ring, which is incredibly understandable.

All signs point to divorce, though no papers have been filed.

Via TMZ