Fitness Blogger Proves Weight Its Nothing But A Number

For all those of us who are constantly worrying about a number on the scale, and being an “ideal” weight, this blogger just proved we are stressing over nothing, over numbers.
Adrienne Osuna, a mom, and instagrammer, just proved to all of us that the scale is just pure BS.
She shared a before and after picture of herself after losing 2lbs (yes 2!) and the difference is HUGE!
“Yes only TWO pounds. It’s body recomposition, lost fat and gained muscle. I share these so ladies know the scale is JUST A NUMBER. I lift heavy 4 days a week, and I do intermittent fasting,” she wrote.
Thank you @yo_momma_loveme for sharing my pic 💕 more girls need to know the scale isn't the epitome of success!! And thank you for always supporting me! 💕🌸🖤 🌟Anyone just seeing this pic for the first time yes only TWO pounds. It's body recomposition, lost fat and gained muscle. I share these so ladies know the scale is JUST A NUMBER. I lift heavy 4 days a week, and I do intermittent fasting. I have two of my lifting routines in my ebook, the link on my bio, also lots of info on what I did in my ebook 🌸 Keep going, lift weights!! Eat lots of good food! Don't starve yourself!🌸xoxo •negative comments get blocked and deleted 😇•