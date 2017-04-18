Fort Worth To Break Ground On $450M Multipurpose Arena Today

Today is the day, Fort Worth is breaking ground on a brand new multipurpose area, which was approved by voters back in 2014.

The new arena will sit close to the Will Rogers Memorial Center at the intersection of Harley Avenue and Gendy Street. It will seat about 14,000 people and will cost around $450 million. It will also be the future home to concerts, sporting events, the Stock Show and Rodeo performances.

Construction on the Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena starts tomorrow… https://t.co/g4HbJAdLn9 — DFW Planet (@dfwplanet) April 18, 2017

The city of Fort Worth is looking forward to a completion date sometime in November of 2019.