Harry Styles Rolling Stone Cover Story: Good Things To Say About Taylor Swift

Harry Styles’ solo career may just be in its infancy, but its really on a roll *cough*. Styles was recently featured on the cover of the Rollings Stones magazine, along with a lengthy cover story.

Harry must not want to start his solo career off with any drama, because there certainly wasn’t any in the article. He covered everything from his childhood to One Direction to Taylor Swift and of course his new solo career, and all of it was drama free.

When asked about his relationship with T-Swift, which he was trying a little to avoid, he chalked the breakup to ‘teenage awkwardness’ and too much public interest in the relationship.

“You don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier. I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it — I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

He also said that her music is “so good” and “bloody everywhere.” You can read the full article here.

Via Cosmopolitan