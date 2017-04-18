Here’s Another Reason Why The iPhone 8 Might Get Delayed

It seems like every day there’s a new rumor surrounding iPhone 8 delays, and with each rumor, the delays are turning from a maybe to a for sure in our minds.

There’s been a bunch of production related rumors, problems with the touch screen, being one recent example. Well, this new problem is the result of what will be, if we ever see the phone, a very cool feature.

The new iPhone 8 boasts a fingerprint scanner under the glass LED display. This would give the phone a very cool new look and add more display space. Sadly, reports say the virtual sensor is giving Apple’s component partners some serious troubles.

Apple has two options here, either eliminate the feature or risk delays. What do you think they should do?

Via Mashable