Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were photographed sharing a long kiss for what will be a scene in their upcoming remake of “A Star Is Born.” The kiss was pretty saucy, and TMZ has the photos, and video.

This will be Gaga’s first role in a feature film and Cooper’s first directorial debut. On a side note, they’re also filming on the Coachella grounds, which is convenient for Gaga, who has another headlining gig this weekend.