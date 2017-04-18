Little Kid Dancing During a Set at Coachella Steals the Show

Wait…there are kids at Coachella?! Apparently, yes. With weekend one of Coachella down, there were many highlight acts at the year’s biggest festival from Lady Gaga to Kendrick Lamar. Most notably was Future’s set when he brought out Drake and Migos. Everyone in the crowd was singing and dancing along especially this five-year-old.

In one of the clips you can see a blond-headed boy sitting atop a man’s shoulders, shifting back-and-forth and even dabbing to Migos’ performance of “Bad and Boujee.” He continues to dance to the song in another clip as if no one was watching but everyone was watching him! You can even see New York Giants wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., singing with the kid to Drake’s “Fake Love.” It’s nice to see something other than a sea of flower crowns and paint!

Migos is for the kids pic.twitter.com/Et6YJKvjdo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 16, 2017