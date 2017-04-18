Richard Simmons Hospitalized For “Severe Indigestion”

Fitness Guru, Richard Simmons has been admitted to the hospital for “Severe Indigestion.”

Extra is reporting that one of his representatives Michael Catalano announced the news. “Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California. After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment,” Catalano said.

He added, “He’s already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Recently the public has become concerned with Richard Simmons and his new reclusive lifestyle. TMZ even reported that the LAPD went to Simmons house to check up on him.

We wish him a speedy recovery.