Selena Gomez Was Originally Set To Play Hannah Baker On “13 Reasons Why,” Surrendered Role After Growing “Insecure”

Six years ago, 13 Reasons Why had little resemblance to the massively popular Netflix series we know it as today.

Actress, singer, and Grand Prairie native Selena Gomez was still involved in the project, but she was attached to play the lead role of Hannah Baker in a film adaptation for Universal Pictures of the popular book.

After 6 years waiting to find the perfect Hannah and Clay for @13reasonswhy I couldn't be luckier we cast these two 💜

Gomez said she identified with Hannah personally, but grew more insecure the older she got. She told THR, “I see myself as Hannah so much. Seven years ago I did and even more so today, which I think is funny because it’s backwards. The older I get the more insecure I get, which is odd. But that’s something a lot of people can relate to. Her personality is a quiet strength. I’ve never really been the one to be in anyone’s face. A lot of girls feel like they have to be a certain way for attention. Social media has amplified all of that. I get that she didn’t want that to be what her life was.”

Selena joined her mother behind the scenes, becoming an executive producer on the series, and was ecstatic to hand the role off to another actress, especially knowing the following 13 Reasons carries. “A book is frightening for me because I know the cult following it has, which is the reason why I didn’t want to be in it.”

Via Seventeen