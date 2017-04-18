Think You’re Feeling Smart Today? Take This Third Grade Grammar Test And Think Again!

Did they have “helping verbs” back in our day, or are they just trying to mess with us?

Nothing you do today will be as demoralizing as taking this little quiz with questions a third grader should be able to answer. Especially since it’s a grammar quiz, and we literally use grammar every single day! Is it even proper grammar to say we “use grammar?!?”

Our heads hurt now.

There are only ten questions in the quiz, so it shouldn’t take you very long if you’re as smart as a third grader!

Let us know how you did!

Via Buzzfeed