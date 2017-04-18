This Picture Of Serena Williams And Her Boyfriend Is The Funniest Thing You Will See All Day

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time. A physical specimen, she is absolutely jacked beyond all reason, which is pretty funny considering how she just became engaged to a total internet nerd.

We kid, we kid, but Williams recently became engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. They make a completely adorable couple, it’s just that everyone in the world knows that Williams could completely destroy him if it ever came to blows.

They took a cute picture together posing on the beach where Alexis is holding up the incredibly muscular Williams.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

If he’s struggling, he’s certainly hiding it well. His face certainly does look like he is having some difficulty, though!

Via Barstool Sports