This Picture Of Serena Williams And Her Boyfriend Is The Funniest Thing You Will See All Day

April 18, 2017 6:12 AM
Filed Under: alexis ohanian, Couple, fiance, funny, Reddit, Serena Williams, Tennis

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time.  A physical specimen, she is absolutely jacked beyond all reason, which is pretty funny considering how she just became engaged to a total internet nerd.

We kid, we kid, but Williams recently became engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.  They make a completely adorable couple, it’s just that everyone in the world knows that Williams could completely destroy him if it ever came to blows.

They took a cute picture together posing on the beach where Alexis is holding up the incredibly muscular Williams.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

If he’s struggling, he’s certainly hiding it well.  His face certainly does look like he is having some difficulty, though!

Via Barstool Sports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live