UPS Driver Rescues Family From Burning House During Last Delivery Of The Day (Video)

April 18, 2017 7:14 AM
UPS driver Paul Pereira was finishing up his day when he noticed smoke coming from a house near his last delivery of the day.

Neighbors captured video of Pereria quickly springing into action, asking someone to get a hose in order to try and put out the flames.  He banged on the door, eventually knocking it to the ground and alerting the family inside their house was about to become engulfed.

Brian Lavender was upstairs with his wife and daughter, thinking that the smell of smoke was coming from a neighbor’s barbecue.  Lavender recalled, “The next thing [my wife] knows, there was banging (and) ‘Fire, fire, fire’ get out!’  The cause of the fire is a mystery, but one thing is for sure: the damage could have been much worse if the man from “United Problem Solvers” hadn’t jumped into action.”

Neighbor Pete Brown said had not Pereria not taken action, the house would have become completely swallowed by the flames, although Pereria feels he is not a hero.  “‘I don’t feel I am a hero.  I think anybody would do it if they saw a fire, you know, act on it.”

Via Hiase

