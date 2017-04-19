A Kim and Kylie Makeup Collaboration Is Coming Our Way

April 19, 2017 11:46 AM
It’s official: Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West have announced a joint makeup collection is currently in the works. We can only imagine what these makeup products will look like! Kylie also recently released a collection of her lip products under the name Koko Kollection with older sister Khloe, so it only feels right that Kim is next in line to grace the fans with yet another killer makeup collection.

While there’s no set date on when we can expect the collection, a teaser video has been released captioned, “COMING SOON.” WE HOPE SO.

COMING SOON! Stay tuned KKW X KYLIE COSMETICS

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

