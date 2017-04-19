Baylor Hires Their First Female President As Sexual Assault Scandal Continues

April 19, 2017 4:03 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Baylor University, Female President, Linda Livingstone

Linda Livingstone, previously from George Washington University, where she was a dean and professor of management, is set to become Baylor University’s first female president in their 172-year history.

President Livingstone has her work cutout for her, as Baylor faces federal lawsuits from more than a dozen women. School officials allegedly ignored or suppressed their sexual assault claims and fostered a culture of rape within the football program. To make matters worse there is also a state criminal investigation and civil rights probe by federal education officials.

These’s investigations are in no small part the reason Baylor has hired a new president in the first place.

Via NBC DFW

