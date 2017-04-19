“Carmen Sandiego” Reboot Finds New Home With Netflix

The media mega-franchise popular in the late ’80s and ’90s has found a new home for an animated series reboot.

Netflix has recently ordered 22 episodes of Carmen Sandiego, with hopes to begin streaming them in 2019. The franchise spanned from live-action game shows, education tools, and a wildly popular animated series that initially taught kids geography, but later spanned to teaching other subjects including math, history, English, and others.

Netflix has tapped Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez to voice the titular character, along with Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard as “Player,” Sandiego’s chief accomplice and friend.

The most popular iteration of the franchise, the animated series Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?, aired on television from 1994 to 1999, with Carmen Sandiego being voice by Rita Moreno.

