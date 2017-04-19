City of Rowlett Built a Radio Tower on the Wrong Property

Talk about a costly mistake.

A police and fire radio tower was built on land that was adjacent to the property that was owned by the city CBS DFW reported. The tower was built on private property. A representative with the contractor said it wasn’t their fault, and that they built exactly where they were told. The city is under pressure to finish the tower so it can join a regional network of police and fire radios by this fall. The city’s solution is going to cost taxpayers 500,000 for the mistake. The city bought the land which the tower sits, instead of moving it for the same price in order to make the deadline to join the police and fire radio network.