Harry Styles Finally Opens About Past Relationship With Taylor Swift: “Certain Things Don’t Work Out. There’s A Lot Of Things That Can Be Right, And It’s Still Wrong.”

Amongst the list of men who have dated Taylor Swift, Harry Styles can find his name between December 2012 and January 2013.

Styles has kept pretty mum about their time dating, but in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he opened up about their short-lived relationship, as well as the inspirations behind his new self-titled solo album. About the famous photograph of their second date, Styles said, “When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier. I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Styles also addressed the two Swift songs reportedly about him, “Style,” and “Out of the Woods,” both from 1989. “I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not, but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere. I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.”

Styles maintains he’s happy the relationship happened, though, feeling that it’s better to have love and lost than have never loved at all. “Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’ And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk … but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best (expletive) ever. So thank you.”

Via USA Today