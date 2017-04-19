Kim Kardashian Has A New Diet ‘Trick’ And People Are Not Amused

Kim Kardashian has lost 6lbs, but how she lost it has people a little upset. In a tweet, which seems to have since been deleted, Kim K tweeted, “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the met lol #6lbsdown.”
There’s no question that she doesn’t look good, but people are upset that such an influential role model promoted getting sick as a means of loosing weight. Odds are she just wasn’t aware of how seriously people would take her Tweet, but that’s the internet and she is, without a doubt, a huge influence.
And of course, there’s always the funny guy…
#6lbsdown is trending now, and not the way Kim wanted.
Via Elite Daily