Kim Kardashian Has A New Diet ‘Trick’ And People Are Not Amused

Kim Kardashian has lost 6lbs, but how she lost it has people a little upset. In a tweet, which seems to have since been deleted, Kim K tweeted, “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the met lol #6lbsdown.”

flu got me like… https://t.co/Lu6THLh4V0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 19, 2017

There’s no question that she doesn’t look good, but people are upset that such an influential role model promoted getting sick as a means of loosing weight. Odds are she just wasn’t aware of how seriously people would take her Tweet, but that’s the internet and she is, without a doubt, a huge influence.

@KimKardashian #6lbsdown bad slogan 4 young girls who will pray 4 flu so they can lose 6 lbs. Be mindful of ur audience! U look same 2 me. — SmartyPants (@goldendebbie) April 19, 2017

@KimKardashian People also die, from the flu…but glad you feeling better pic.twitter.com/KaoQi2z9Mp — Kevin Herringbone (@steelyDaniels) April 19, 2017

I guess being rich also meaning getting sick and flus can be fun lol #6lbsdown — Risa (@RisaJoon) April 19, 2017

And of course, there’s always the funny guy…

"Dude. Exlax is the best diet. Just in time for the Met. #6lbsdown" -Kim Kardashian 🙌🏻👏🏻 — John Caleb Evans (@diabeetusjohn) April 19, 2017

#6lbsdown is trending now, and not the way Kim wanted.

Via Elite Daily