Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘The Keepers’; Could Be This Year’s ‘Making A Murder’

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for their new seven-part true crime docu-series that will take a lookat the unsolved 1969 murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, ‘The Keepers’.

The series will take a look at the mystery surrounding the crime and at a possible cover up.

The trailer strongly hints that police, the city, and religious officials worked together in this one.

The series is set to premiere on May 10th and if it’s anything like Netflix’s other true crime docu-series’ ‘Making A Murder and ‘Amanda Knox’ it will be a must watch.