New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Crashes White House Press Briefing

April 19, 2017 2:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski as White House press secretary? What do you think? A rather unlikely scenario happened during Wednesday’s White House press briefing when the New England Patriots star tight end made a small appearance offering aid to (the real) Press Secretary Sean Spicer saying, “Sean, need any help?” A mischievous grin across Gronkowski’s after emerging from a door behind the podium. The crowd laughed and Sean Spicer, while trying to compose himself, replied “I think I got this but thank you. Maybe. All right, thanks man. I’ll see you in a minute.” Spicer then said as he was laughing, “All right, that was cool.”

Gronkowski and the other Patriots teammates were at the White House today be honored for their win in January’s Super Bowl LI.

