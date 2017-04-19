New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Crashes White House Press Briefing

Rob Gronkowski as White House press secretary? What do you think? A rather unlikely scenario happened during Wednesday’s White House press briefing when the New England Patriots star tight end made a small appearance offering aid to (the real) Press Secretary Sean Spicer saying, “Sean, need any help?” A mischievous grin across Gronkowski’s after emerging from a door behind the podium. The crowd laughed and Sean Spicer, while trying to compose himself, replied “I think I got this but thank you. Maybe. All right, thanks man. I’ll see you in a minute.” Spicer then said as he was laughing, “All right, that was cool.”

Gronkowski and the other Patriots teammates were at the White House today be honored for their win in January’s Super Bowl LI.

This kid is never going to allowed back to the White House 😂😂😂😂😂 can't stop laughing #gronk #whitehouse pic.twitter.com/bK9AiWoHdK — Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) April 19, 2017

Rob Gronkowski just crashed Sean Spicer's White House briefing and the Internet loved it https://t.co/RH5ZmC5Ssh pic.twitter.com/4KjEg2WSG3 — TIME (@TIME) April 19, 2017