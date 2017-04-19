One-Legged Marine Who Carried Flag Through Boston Marathon Is Texas Native

April 19, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon, Inspirational, jose luis sanchez, local, Marathon, Marine, San Antonio, Texas

Jose Luis Sanchez crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon in 5 hours, 46 minutes, and 13 seconds.  For the majority of the race, the retired Marine, and San Antonio native, waved an American flag adorned with signatures from his fellow marines, high above his head.  Sanchez lost his lower left leg after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2011.

Pretty amazing. #bostonmarathon #inspiring 🇺🇸

A post shared by Laura Vitalini (@lkv117) on

After the race, Sanchez told the gathered media “I wanted to not only recognize veterans, but everyone that thinks that they’re unable to do something.  I couldn’t stand up for more than three seconds or walk more than two feet [after stepped on an IED].  And I found my for four, five years, just to be able to walk farther, be able to lift my body up.  I kept on pushing it.  Mentally and spiritually, I was good, so I wanted to push it even farther and do the marathon.”

Sanchez previously ran the Boston Marathon and Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., while carrying the same flag.

Via NBC Sports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live