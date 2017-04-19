One-Legged Marine Who Carried Flag Through Boston Marathon Is Texas Native

Jose Luis Sanchez crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon in 5 hours, 46 minutes, and 13 seconds. For the majority of the race, the retired Marine, and San Antonio native, waved an American flag adorned with signatures from his fellow marines, high above his head. Sanchez lost his lower left leg after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2011.

After the race, Sanchez told the gathered media “I wanted to not only recognize veterans, but everyone that thinks that they’re unable to do something. I couldn’t stand up for more than three seconds or walk more than two feet [after stepped on an IED]. And I found my for four, five years, just to be able to walk farther, be able to lift my body up. I kept on pushing it. Mentally and spiritually, I was good, so I wanted to push it even farther and do the marathon.”

Sanchez previously ran the Boston Marathon and Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., while carrying the same flag.

Via NBC Sports