Plano Is One Of The Top 10 Best Cities In America To Live In

niche.com has recently come out with their ‘2017 Best Cities To Live In America’ list and our very own Plano made it on the list. They made number seven out of 10 in fact.

Plano made it due, in no small part, to it’s quality of schools, location, housing trends, crime rates and many other excellent factors.

Plano, with a growing population of over 275,000, got an A+ over all grade. Here’s the full breakdown, or ‘report card’ as niche calls it:

  1. Public Schools: A+
  2. Crime & Safety: B-
  3. Housing: A
  4. Nightlife: A-
  5. Good for Families: A+
  6. Diversity: A+
  7. Jobs : A+
  8. Weather: B+
  9. Cost of Living: B-
  10. Health & Fitness: A-
  11. Outdoor Activities: B-
  12. Commute: A-

Great work Plano! We love you!

Via Fox 4

