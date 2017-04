Tennis star, Serena Williams announced via Snapchat she is 20 weeks pregnant with her first child.

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

Serena is engaged to Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit.

Congratulations to the happy couple!