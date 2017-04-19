Serena Williams is Pregnant

The tennis star posted a pic of herself in the mirror on Snapchat with the caption 20 weeks.

The post was taken down soon after it went up. Williams rep did come out and say that she is indeed pregnant with her fiance Alexis Ohanian one of the co founders of Reddit. This would be the first child for the two. She is roughly 5 months pregnant, which puts her due sometime in September. She was likely pregnant when she won the Australian open this year back in January. Congrats are in order for the happy couple. Check out the pic below.