Showering Too Often Can Increase Your Chance Of Infection

How many showers or baths do you take… per day?

Time reports research indicates that the more you bathe, the weaker your skins becomes, making you more susceptible to infection. Hard to believe… but they recommend showering only once or twice per week!… using very little soap… but washing your hands regularly.

Yes, the researchers admit this isn’t the norm, being most shower each day for “aesthetic reasons.”

How about you? What’s your shower/bath schedule normally like? Can you shower in the am, and not before bed?