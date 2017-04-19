Showering Too Often Can Increase Your Chance Of Infection

April 19, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Infection, Research, showering, Time

How many showers or baths do you take… per day?

Time reports research indicates that the more you bathe, the weaker your skins becomes, making you more susceptible to infection. Hard to believe… but they recommend showering only once or twice per week!… using very little soap… but washing your hands regularly.

Yes, the researchers admit this isn’t the norm, being most shower each day for “aesthetic reasons.”

How about you? What’s your shower/bath schedule normally like? Can you shower in the am, and not before bed?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live