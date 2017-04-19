The Super Nintendo Classic Might Be Coming Out This Christmas

April 19, 2017 2:33 PM By Tanner Kloven
A mini version of the Super Nintendo Classic is rumored to be released this Christmas. They are currently in production on the system.

Last year, Nintendo released the NES mini (the Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System) as, what they though, would just be a fun novelty console, with a limited release. Sales of the NES mini exceeded all expectations and Nintendo decided to not discontinue the product.

This is the main reason why the SNES mini is in the works, banking off the success of the previous classic console, the company hopes the SNES mini will be a huge hit this Christmas.

Via Eurogamer

