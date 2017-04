Juanita the turtle probably has better nails than you. Her owner and manicurist, Kiana, AKA @yagirlkeyy_, treats keeps Juanita’s tinny turtle nails on fleek, which must be really hard to do. Check out these pics of Juanita look’n fresh:

Truly, a viral new IG trend in the making…

gotta keep me & my babygirl's grippers lookin fresh πŸ˜œπŸ’ πŸΌ pic.twitter.com/AyHMMfqors — kiana (@yagirlkeyy_) April 8, 2017

Via Cosmopolitanism