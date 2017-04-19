Three New iPhones Are More Than Likley Coming This Summer

Yup, more iPhone news, but this time its not about iPhone 8 delays! The 10 year anniversary of iPhone is coming up this summer, June 29th. So, there’s been massive speculation about what Apple will do for this hallowed holiday.

There’s some obvious things that are pretty much a lock. It’s about that time for the slightly revamped iPhone 7s and 7s plus, but many are speculation that a third, much more expensive phone will also come out.

The long anticipated, and rumored anniversary iPhone might finally see the light of day this summer. The phone, which will probably be pricey, is rumored to curved glass service and tiny bezels which give it a display size of the 7 plus, but the body size of the iPhone 7.

