Tom Brady Will Not Be Going to the White House

April 19, 2017 10:35 AM
The White House will be hosting a celebration today for Super Bowl LI champs, New England Patriots. The star quarterback won’t be able to attend though. Tom Brady released a statement this morning explaining that he will not be able to attend the visit to the White House due to “personal family matters.” Patriots’ PR also confirmed this statement. The news comes hours after it has been announced that former NFL star and ex-teammate Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell. While there is no direct connection, Brady did mention, “In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters.” Brady had been a mentor to Hernandez during his time on the Patriots. The quarterback is also dealing with the recent sickness of his mother Galynn, who is battling cancer and was only able to attend one game last season.

You can read his statement here:

 

