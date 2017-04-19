Twerking Woman Causes Motorcycle Accident

Two girls were filming each other having fun when the crash happened.

Never thought someone twerking could hurt someone else. A girl was filming her friend twerk next a street in the Ukraine. In the video you see a car pass by and as she begins to get in to her twerk you can hear the motorcycle revving up. you then see the motorcycle clipping the passing vehicle and the driver go flying forward. The motorcyclist sustained a broken leg and pelvis. The video is a bit tough to watch at the end there.