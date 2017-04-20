$2,000 Luxury Tote Bag Bears Strong Resemblance To $.99 Frakta Bag From IKEA

April 20, 2017 8:09 AM
Luxury fashion designer Balenciaga has hit an absolute home run with their latest product.

Their new glazed leather and gold-stamped tote bag costs a meaty $2,145, but with firm straps and amble space it’s no wonder convenience mixed with luxury comes with such a hefty price tag.  Or, you could spend $.99 on an IKEA tote bag because the two look exactly the same.

IKEA has no problem with Balenciaga seemingly copying their winning bag formula.  A company spokesperson said, “We are deeply flattered that the Balenciaga tote bag resembles the IKEA iconic sustainable blue bag for 99 cents.  Nothing beats the versatility of a great big blue bag!”

Via CNN

