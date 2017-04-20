Angry 9 Foot Alligator Shows Up On A South Carolina Porch

April 20, 2017 3:56 PM
What is happening? Are the alligators trying to take over?

It seems like every week, we have a new alligator story to share with you. Today is no different, this time an angry gator, around 9 feet long, showed up on a South Carolina back porch. The family thought someone was breaking into their house early Easter Sunday, but instead got a scary surprise.

Here’s the crazy part…this guy climbed up a flight of stairs (roughly 15 feet), climbed through the screen mesh around the porch, and moved all the patio furniture around. It gets worse too! When they try to remove him from the porch, this guy goes nuts!

Yeah, so I guess you just let him live there and never use the back porch again.

