Bose Wireless Headphones Are Spying On You

April 20, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Bose, bose connect app, Headphones, lawsuit, listening, spying on you, wireless

Well, you can officially add Bose headphones to the list of electronics that have been eavesdropping on you. If you own a pair of their wireless headphones, there is an app that tracks the music and podcasts you listen to, which Bose has been selling that information to other parties.

According to a new lawsuit filed by Kyle Zak, that is a violation of the company’s privacy rights. Zak is currently seeking an injunction to stop the “wholesale disregard,” which would protect other customers who have downloaded the Bose Connect app.

Chances are if you use any of these headphones listed below, your information is being sold to a third party.

  • QuietComfort 35
  • QuietControl 30
  • SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II
  • SoundLink Color II
  • SoundSport Wireless
  • SoundSport Pulse Wireless

Bose has not commented on the lawsuit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live