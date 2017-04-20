Bose Wireless Headphones Are Spying On You

Well, you can officially add Bose headphones to the list of electronics that have been eavesdropping on you. If you own a pair of their wireless headphones, there is an app that tracks the music and podcasts you listen to, which Bose has been selling that information to other parties.

According to a new lawsuit filed by Kyle Zak, that is a violation of the company’s privacy rights. Zak is currently seeking an injunction to stop the “wholesale disregard,” which would protect other customers who have downloaded the Bose Connect app.

Chances are if you use any of these headphones listed below, your information is being sold to a third party.

QuietComfort 35

QuietControl 30

SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II

SoundLink Color II

SoundSport Wireless



SoundSport Pulse Wireless

Bose has not commented on the lawsuit.