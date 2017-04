Captain America, or rather Chris Evans, is making his Broadway debut. He’ll be in the upcoming play by Kenneth Lonergan, ‘Lobby Hero.’ As exciting as this news is, it gets even better…

Michael Cera has also been cast! Both actors have proven themselves on the big screen, so we can expect some great performances.

Scott Pilgrim and Captain America, on Broadway… unexpected, exciting and sure to be amazing!

Via Mashable