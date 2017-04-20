Culture Map’s Tastemaker Awards Are Tonight!

Culture Map Dallas holds the Tastemaker Awards each year to honor the best local chefs and bartenders in town! Tonight’s event is sure to be another amazing one because they’ve pulled out all the stops. Here’s the skinny.

WHERE: Sixty Five Hundred located at 6500 Cedar Springs Rd. in Dallas

WHEN: Thursday, April 20th 7-10pm. Awards start at 8:30pm.

PARKING: Complimentary valet parking will be available in front of the venue, but parking is limited, so ridesharing is suggested.

INFO: 21+ up. Hosted by Chef Tim Love.

TICKETS: Not available at the door so get them here!

ATTIRE: Casual chic.

Here’s a sneak peek at the menu.

Our friend Amanda Guerra from our sister station KRLD-AM Newsradio 1080 was at the annual soiree last year. We can’t wait to see her again tonight!

