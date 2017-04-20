Culture Map’s Tastemaker Awards Are Tonight!

April 20, 2017 11:14 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Amanda Guerra, Awards, Chefs, Cocktails, Culture Map, Dallas, Drinks, food, Foodies, Gourmet, KRLD, Tastemaker, Tim Love

Culture Map Dallas holds the Tastemaker Awards each year to honor the best local chefs and bartenders in town! Tonight’s event is sure to be another amazing one because they’ve pulled out all the stops. Here’s the skinny.

WHERE: Sixty Five Hundred located at 6500 Cedar Springs Rd. in Dallas

WHEN: Thursday, April 20th 7-10pm. Awards start at 8:30pm.

PARKING: Complimentary valet parking will be available in front of the venue, but parking is limited, so ridesharing is suggested.

INFO: 21+ up. Hosted by Chef Tim Love.

TICKETS: Not available at the door so get them here!

ATTIRE: Casual chic.

cocktails Culture Maps Tastemaker Awards Are Tonight!

(Courtesy of Culture Map/Dallas)

tm hipsters 2016 Culture Maps Tastemaker Awards Are Tonight!

(Courtesy of Culture Map/Dallas)

Here’s a sneak peek at the menu.

food menu Culture Maps Tastemaker Awards Are Tonight!

(Courtesy of Culture Map/Dallas)

Our friend Amanda Guerra from our sister station KRLD-AM Newsradio 1080 was at the annual soiree last year. We can’t wait to see her again tonight!

amanda guerra lacy ball Culture Maps Tastemaker Awards Are Tonight!

(Courtesy of Culture Map/Dallas)

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

