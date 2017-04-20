Don’t Feel Bad For Creeping, Britney Spears Is Also A Certified Instagram Stalker

April 20, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Cameron Diaz, creepin, funny, Instagram, Stalker

Sit back and imagine for a minute the scenario we are about to describe to you.

You’re Britney Spears.  You’re sitting in your extravagant California mansion, where you’re surrounded by the hundreds of accolades you’ve received over your illustrious music career.  You’ve had a career defining comeback and are still selling millions of records and putting on fantastic live shows.

You are Britney Spears, don’t you think you can do something else besides regram a picture of tomatoes Cameron Diaz posted nine months ago?

Here’s the pic in question, posted 42 weeks ago.

🍅 #summer #gardenglory

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on

And here is Spears’ repost, posted 1 day ago:

We just love imagining Britney just mindlessly scrolling through nine months of Instagram pictures like the good stalker in all of us!

We love it!

Via Buzzfeed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live