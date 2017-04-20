Don’t Feel Bad For Creeping, Britney Spears Is Also A Certified Instagram Stalker

Sit back and imagine for a minute the scenario we are about to describe to you.

You’re Britney Spears. You’re sitting in your extravagant California mansion, where you’re surrounded by the hundreds of accolades you’ve received over your illustrious music career. You’ve had a career defining comeback and are still selling millions of records and putting on fantastic live shows.

You are Britney Spears, don’t you think you can do something else besides regram a picture of tomatoes Cameron Diaz posted nine months ago?

Here’s the pic in question, posted 42 weeks ago.

🍅 #summer #gardenglory A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jun 28, 2016 at 7:14am PDT

And here is Spears’ repost, posted 1 day ago:

Cameron Diaz posted this and considering I'm obsessed with my garden I had to repost!!! I've been a huge fan since Something About Mary and still am 💛💛💛 The yellow ones are the sweetest though 😉🍅 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

We just love imagining Britney just mindlessly scrolling through nine months of Instagram pictures like the good stalker in all of us!

We love it!

Via Buzzfeed