Ed Sheeran Left With Tattoo Misprint After Prank From Saoirse Ronan

April 20, 2017 8:43 AM
Ed Sheeran recently filmed a music video for his latest single “Galway Girl” that features Academy Award-nominated actress Saorise Ronan.

To commemorate the occasion, Sheeran decided to get “Galway Girl” written in Ronan’s handwriting tattooed on his body.  After the tattoo was applied, however, Sheeran noticed that the tattoo actually read “Galway Grill.”  He told his concert crowd in Glasgow, “Like, full on, she really took the [rip] out of me with this one.”

Sheeran decided not to correct the prank, saying he was “proud of it,” and it was something he “would have done.”

Via BBC

