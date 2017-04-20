Hooters to Alter Iconic Uniforms for a More ‘Family Friendly’ Atmosphere

A family vibe might not be exactly what comes to mind when you think of Hooters. You might think beers, wings, fries, and yes, Hooters girls. But with new markets opening up in other parts of the world, the company is reconsidering the image of the company to create a “family restaurant experience.” Hooters is opening more than thirty new markets across Asia and it must recreate an image that is not only respectful to other cultures but still maintains its long-standing image of orange and wings everywhere.

In an interview with news outlet Channel NewsAsia, president of Hooters Asia, Neil Bailey, “We sat down with members of the local governing boards and advisors of a mosque nearby. We showed them our website and said: ‘This is who we are. We know this is not acceptable so what would be acceptable?”

Take Hooters Jakarta for example. In the photo shared below on the Hooters Jakarta Facebook page, you don’t notice much of a difference at all, but the company is looking to alter the uniforms and will feature higher necklines, longer skirts, and thicker stockings.

Outlets in Asia already have kids menus, a no-smoking rule, and no age restriction.

While outlets in Asia have convinced American equivalents, there’s no telling how soon a “family restaurant experience” will catch on around the U.S.