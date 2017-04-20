Kathie Lee Gifford Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Her Hatred Of Bill Nye The Science Guy

April 20, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Bill Nye, Hoda Kotb, Interview, Kathie Lee Gifford, Netflix, The Science Guy, Today

Bill Nye the Science Guy is headed back to television. He’s revamped the twenty year old show for Netflix, which starts on April 21st.

As most celebs do, the do the interview tour, hitting all the talk shows to discuss their upcoming project. Bill Nye recently made an appearance on Today, where he sat in-studio with Kathie Lee Gifford answering all kind of science questions. Meanwhile Hoda was amongst the fans giving them a science quiz.

Hoda would ask the questions, the fan would inevitably get the answer wrong, and Today would cut back to Bill Nye and Kathie Lee to answer the question correctly.

It’s a great segment, except for Kathie Lee, who simply can’t hide her hatred of Bill Nye! On top of the fact that she won’t really let him talk, you can actually see her rolling her eyes. Now toward the end of the segment, she actually cuts him off mid sentence to say they’re running out of time.

Still rude!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live