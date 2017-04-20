Kid Cracks Dad’s iPod Screen & Immediately Tries To Cover It Up

Kids these days. They’re smart, they’re funny, and they’re sneaky as heck!

Meet Michael, who was just spending the afternoon playing with his father’s iPod. While watching himself through the camera lens, making faces and such, he accidentally dropped the iPod. The screen cracks immediately. Whoops!

Now what? Panic sets in. How is he going to tell dad what happened? Or how is he going to cover this up? Maybe he’ll just come clean?

Ha! Coming clean is not an option. Instead, Michael plays dumb. He pretends like he just picked up the iPod and the screen was already cracked.

“Dad, dad, how did your iPod get cracked?”

Hahahahaha! Such quick thinking buy the little guy. Unfortunately, dad just wasn’t buying it.