Nick Minaj just dropped the new music video for “No Frauds,” and its up there on the list of best music videos of 2017. But what makes it truly awesome is the return of Drake’s famous turtleneck.

Trying to kill a spider like…. pic.twitter.com/RNjIpxqfzg — Drake Gifs (@bestdrakegifs) October 22, 2015

Oh yea, Lil Wayne is also in it which is a plus, but Drake’s classic dad look mixed with Nicki oozing royalty with each step is a winning combo. Checkout the video above.

Via Cosmopolitan