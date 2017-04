Katy Perry usually can do no wrong, but not today. She posted on Instagram a photo of a Hindu goddess with the caption “current mood,” and people are upset, calling the post ‘insensitive.’

current mood A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

You don’t need to go far to see the backlash shes getting. Just look at the comments on the post…

