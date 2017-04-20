Police Arrest Nigel The Chihuahua For “Serious Anger Issues”

Officers in the North Ireland settlement of Craigavon captured one of their most feared individuals ever, when they brought in Nigel, a chihuahua which they described as having “serious anger issues.”

Officers found him running around the streets around 3:30 in the morning, but had a little difficulty trying to wrangle the pup in. According to the police, Nigel was arrested for jay walking, disorderly behaviour and 2 counts of assault on police. Apparently, Nigel likes to bite fingers. A hilarious post made on Facebook reads, “Normally I’d make a joke about keeping him as a new PD if no one claims him. Not Nigel. He’s an angry wee man and is seriously anti police.”

Nigel even chased the officer out of his own driver’s seat!

“By the way, in this photo he’s in the drivers seat. MY seat. He chased me out of my own police car. Angry wee so and so. Of course, the main thing is that Nigel is safe. The roads are no place for a wee lad like him to be wandering at 330am.”

Luckily, Nigel, also known by his real name Simba, was reunited with his owners yesterday afternoon.

Via Belfast Telegraph